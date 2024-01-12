ING Groep NV Buys 279,026 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 150.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,026 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

HPE opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

