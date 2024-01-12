ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 151,661 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

