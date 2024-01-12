Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.88. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

