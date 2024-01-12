Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southern in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE:SO opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

