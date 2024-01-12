KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after buying an additional 1,194,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

