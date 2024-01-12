Shopify Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore raised their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.51.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

