William Blair Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 258,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

