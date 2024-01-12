United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.
In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
