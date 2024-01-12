Zacks Research Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRX. TheStreet cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. FMR LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

