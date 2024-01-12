Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cambium Networks Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cambium Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 15,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,569 shares of company stock worth $72,093. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 126.4% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 245,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,843,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

