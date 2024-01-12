American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

