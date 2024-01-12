Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells $92,521.98 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $92,521.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,406 shares in the company, valued at $806,918.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
