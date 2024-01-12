Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells $92,521.98 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $92,521.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,406 shares in the company, valued at $806,918.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

