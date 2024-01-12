Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells $65,152.75 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,152.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75.

On Thursday, December 21st, Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20.

NYSE BB opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after purchasing an additional 534,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $38,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,316,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

