Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CTO Sells $36,324.24 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $36,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
NYSE BFLY opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.96. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
