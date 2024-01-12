1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Sells $22,410.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $22,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,110 shares in the company, valued at $398,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
1stdibs.Com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.96. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 1stdibs.Com
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.