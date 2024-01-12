1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Sells $22,410.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $22,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,110 shares in the company, valued at $398,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.96. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,022,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 305,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 60,529 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

