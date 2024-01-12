Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) VP Sells $26,248.58 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

