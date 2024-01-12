Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) VP Sells $26,248.58 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.47%.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
