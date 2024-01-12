Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Insider Sells $28,572.76 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.