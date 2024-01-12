Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Sells $50,051.23 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Immunovant Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.70.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IMVT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.07.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
