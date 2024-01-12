Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Sells 2,554 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANAB opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AnaptysBio by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

