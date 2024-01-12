BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised DoorDash from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DASH opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $264,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $7,002,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $264,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,400 shares of company stock valued at $42,457,986. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 61.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.