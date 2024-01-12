Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $397.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.07.

META stock opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.24. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $372.94. The stock has a market cap of $950.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

