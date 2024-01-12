Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Insider Laura A. Defelice Purchases 5,321 Shares

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Defelice bought 5,321 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $16,122.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,122.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
CIK opened at $3.05 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
