Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Insider Laura A. Defelice Purchases 5,321 Shares

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Defelice bought 5,321 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $16,122.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,122.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

CIK opened at $3.05 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

