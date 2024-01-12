Insider Buying: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Insider Buys $19,802.52 in Stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Defelice acquired 9,852 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $19,802.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.00 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 448,151 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 819,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 197,278 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

