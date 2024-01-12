Insider Buying: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Insider Buys $19,802.52 in Stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) insider Laura A. Defelice acquired 9,852 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $19,802.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.00 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.