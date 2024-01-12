Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $19,376.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider David Michael Clark sold 1,384 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $19,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOLD

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.