Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) COO Buys $14,000.00 in Stock

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) COO Arash Ghadar-Ghadr acquired 100,000 shares of Nemaura Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nemaura Medical Stock Performance

NMRD opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.05. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nemaura Medical stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMRD Free Report ) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Nemaura Medical worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.