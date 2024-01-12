Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) SVP Sells $14,805.12 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $14,805.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

MIRM opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Get Our Latest Report on MIRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.