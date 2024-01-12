Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Portfolio Manager Buys $113,400.00 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT opened at $16.25 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,834,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

