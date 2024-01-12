Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Portfolio Manager Buys $113,400.00 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ECAT opened at $16.25 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
