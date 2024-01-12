Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Sells $136,121.31 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 16,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $136,121.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 316,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.77.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
