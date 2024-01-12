Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $80.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,462 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

