SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $66.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEAS

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.