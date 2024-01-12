Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Buys $42,190.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

General American Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 58.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

