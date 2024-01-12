Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of LH stock opened at $222.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

