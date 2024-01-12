Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CFO Sells $67,464.84 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $67,464.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Stock Down 4.4 %
BFLY stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.96.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
See Also
