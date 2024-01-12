Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CFO Sells $67,464.84 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $67,464.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 4.4 %

BFLY stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,749,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after buying an additional 3,302,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 682,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,207,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 602,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 267,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

