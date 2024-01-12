Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $97,908.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $97,908.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 875,073 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,743.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $432,738.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $421,950.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $80,672.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $115,323.84.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.3 %

Legacy Housing stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $577.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

