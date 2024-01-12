Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $143.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.85.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

