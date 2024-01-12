Benjamin Hickey Sells 2,090 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $123,142.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hickey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Piper Sandler cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

