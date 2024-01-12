Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Financial Review

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) and Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Pro Medicus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 0.59 -$9.50 million $0.04 25.26 Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A $0.02 4,316.67

Pro Medicus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than So-Young International. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro Medicus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pro Medicus 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for So-Young International and Pro Medicus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $2.78, suggesting a potential upside of 175.25%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Pro Medicus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Pro Medicus shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Pro Medicus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 2.45% 1.37% 1.11% Pro Medicus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

So-Young International beats Pro Medicus on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty; So-Young Q&A for communications among users and doctors; So-Young PASS, an online aesthetic beauty skin care pass; So-Young Business College, an online training platform for medical aesthetic practitioners, including medical professionals, managers, and medical aesthetic consultants; and medical aesthetic community content; and other services through its website soyoung.com. It also provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, user generated, professional user generated, and doctor generated content; information on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; blogs under the name Beauty Diaries; reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; software as a service; and engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, Internet culture, and micro finance services, as well as sells medical equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products. In addition, the company offers Visage Ease Pro, a mobile application that provides users the ability to interpret various diagnostic imaging studies stored on a Visage 7 server. The company provides its products under the Visage RIS, Visage RIS/PACS, Visage 7, Visage Ease Pro, and Visage Ease names. Pro Medicus Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Australia.

