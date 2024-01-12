Head-To-Head Survey: Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) vs. HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and HIVE Digital Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies $167.58 million 2.24 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -2.46

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HIVE Digital Technologies.

0.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.92% 10.00% HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.26%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

