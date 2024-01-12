Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $674.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $703.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $723.42.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $94,813,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

