Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $16.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4,967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 83.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

