Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $16.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
NYSE IVZ opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 83.97%.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
