Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $188.75 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -167.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

