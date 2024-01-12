Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.64.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,126,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.60. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

