Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $70.65 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

