Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

