Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT at $87.00

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $77.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. Five9 has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.