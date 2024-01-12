Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

