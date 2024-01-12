Telsey Advisory Group Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

