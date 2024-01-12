Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.90.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.