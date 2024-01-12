BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $145.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

