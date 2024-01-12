KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

